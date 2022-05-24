Questions? Call us at 1-800-667-6389.
Accelerate Innovation to Meet Growing Customer Expectations
Featured Speakers:
Alex Balagour, EVP & CIO, Citizens & Northern Bank
Sean Willett, EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Five Star Bank
Jim Collins, Sr. Director, Financial Services Industry Advisor, Salesforce
Mikaela Cortopassi, Principal Solution Engineer, Salesforce
Did you know that banks can unlock massive value through automation and technology advancements?
Come and learn about the recent innovations Salesforce has made for Community Banks and Credit Unions. You’ll hear from a Salesforce and banking expert on recent market trends and how Salesforce has created a solution to help small and midsize banks and credit unions adapt to changing market conditions with speed and agility.
Join us to learn how you can leverage Salesforce to:
- Improve your digital strategy
- Achieve speed to value
- Compete in today’s digital world