Salesforce. The #1 AI CRM.

Humans and agents drive customer success together.
Agentforce transforms Sales, Service, Commerce, Marketing, IT, and more by uniting apps, data, and agents on one trusted platform. Now every department is an engine for growing customer success — from Sales following up on every lead instantly to Service delivering 24/7 expertise. Proven ROI, delivered.
Rudi Khoury
To deliver luxury service, Fisher & Paykel needed a faster, more accurate way to help customers. With Agentforce, customers get immediate, effective support, reducing the need for technician visits.
Jason Paris
One NZ set out to simplify their prepaid offerings and migrate hundreds of thousands of customers to seven improved plans. With Agentforce, existing customers can easily understand and pick a new plan on-demand.
Stephanie Paetow
Agentforce will enable us to have personalisation across those customer journey pre-sales sales and after sales. Every touch point, at the right time with the right message, based on a 360° view.
Phil Hess
It’s like this collaboration that we’re seeing between agents and humans. It’s not us versus them; it’s we. Suddenly, it’s this way of working that lets teams move at their natural tempo. This is the perfect tool for a team to run at speed. Salesforce can deliver digital labor, and I get to wake up in the morning, thinking about customers.
George Pokorny
People don’t want to wait to get their question answered. What would happen if the diners aren’t getting what they need? Now they’re angry. “Hey, you sloughed me off to a bot. It didn’t answer me, and I’m grumpy.” And so now when you have that interaction with a human agent, we have to dig ourselves out of this hole. Maybe we answer the question very quickly, but they’re always going to remember, “hey that didn’t work out well the first time.” The dream I have is that Agentforce answers more questions, more quickly. Success with Agentforce is deflecting the questions that our customers have, so fewer things get escalated to a human, the diners are getting their questions answered quickly, and we’re able to take care of it without a human resource.
Choose the CRM plan that's right for you
Starter Suite
The simple CRM suite with marketing, sales, service, and commerce.
- Grow your business with ready-to-use marketing, sales, service, and commerce tools - all in one place.
Pro Suite
The flexible CRM suite with even more marketing, sales, service, and commerce tools.
- Want more? Pro Suite gives you all the features of Starter, plus automation, app integration, and customisation.
Enterprise
The CRM for sales with more flexibility and web API.
- Everything in Pro Suite plus Advanced Pipeline Management, Deal Insights, Agentforce and more.
2.5M+ conversations handled by Agentforce and counting.
Everyone talks the AI talk. We’re walking the walk. With 66% autonomous case resolution, 15% more marketing pipeline, and 1.8x higher lead conversion, Agentforce is the real deal. See how we did it – and how you can, too.
Salesforce is the platform
for the Agentic Enterprise.
Our deeply unified platform brings together apps, data, agents, and metadata to drive customer and employee success. With trust and governance built in, Salesforce ensures your AI and business scale securely, reliably, and with confidence.
Launch faster with 16+ Agentforce solutions, built for your industry.
Designed with industry expertise, these out-of-the-box solutions align with your workflows, data, and customer needs, so you can modernise faster, go to market sooner, and deliver value from day one.
Financial Services
Connect with customers proactively to deliver AI-powered, high-value experiences.
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Elevate your workforce with AI agents for healthier businesses, outcomes, and communities.
Construction & Real Estate
Streamline processes and achieve operational excellence to drive profitability and growth.
Professional Services
Increase client trust, recruit and retain the right talent, and build a vibrant work culture.
Technology
Automate workflows, unify and integrate data, and thrive in a new era of tech, powered by trusted AI.
Manufacturing
Integrate all your data across a unified value chain to better serve customers and channel partners.
Salesforce on Salesforce: Our Customer Zero Success
AI-Powered sales productivity
Discover how our ANZ sales team reclaimed 49% of their time and drove a 35% increase in win rates by letting AI agents handle admin and streamline lead nurturing.
Smarter customer service at scale
See how our contact centre staff are partnering with agents to resolve 85% of queries without escalation.
Marketing that drives qualified leads
Learn how our marketing team uses conversational AI to deliver a 36% increase in lead volume and a 40% reduction in time spent qualifying website prospects.
See why analysts agree Salesforce should be your Agentic AI partner.
Become an Agentblazer.
Learn essential AI and Agentforce skills required to shape the future of work for free.
Champion
Confidently explain Agentforce concepts and business impact.
Innovator
Implement Agentforce solutions to drive measurable business outcomes.
Legend
Understand advanced concepts and design complex strategies.
We believe that business is the greatest platform for change.
Grounded in trust, customer success, innovation, equality, and sustainability, we’re committed to doing well in business and doing good in the world — investing 1% of our equity, technology, and time to create lasting change. We’re also a founder and champion of Pledge 1%, a global movement to ensure giving back is part of companies of all sizes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM (customer relationship management) platform. We bring companies and customers together by providing a unified set of applications — powered by agentic AI and data — that help every department, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT, work as one. You can learn more about what Salesforce is and what Salesforce does by visiting our official resources. Our cloud-based agentic solutions help you find more leads, close more deals, and provide better service to your customers, all on a single, integrated agentic platform.
CRM stands for customer relationship management. It’s a technology for managing all your company’s relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers. A CRM system helps you:
• Organise contact information, leads, and customer service data
• Automate tasks like logging calls and sending follow-up emails
• Analyse data to understand customer behaviour and business performance
A CRM, especially one powered by AI like Salesforce, is essential for growth because it gives you a single, 360-degree view of every customer, allowing you to build stronger, more profitable relationships at scale.
Agentic AI refers to advanced artificial intelligence systems that can act autonomously to achieve a specific goal with minimal human intervention. Unlike traditional AI that only generates content or analyses data, agentic AI can reason, plan multistep actions, and execute tasks.
In Salesforce, agentic AI — part of our Agentforce technology — is used to:
• Automate complex workflows like lead qualification or service case resolution
• Predict business outcomes, such as which deals are likely to close
• Personalise every customer interaction across marketing, sales, and service channels
Salesforce offers agentic CRM solutions tailored for companies of all sizes, from to large global enterprises. Our Agentforce 360 Platform is flexible and scalable, allowing you to start with the essentials you need — like sales, service, commerce, or marketing — and easily add more functionality as your business grows. This ensures you only pay for what you use and have an AI and CRM platform that can grow with your business.