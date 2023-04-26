Salesforce. The #1 AI CRM.

People don’t want to wait to get their question answered. What would happen if the diners aren’t getting what they need? Now they’re angry. “Hey, you sloughed me off to a bot. It didn’t answer me, and I’m grumpy.” And so now when you have that interaction with a human agent, we have to dig ourselves out of this hole. Maybe we answer the question very quickly, but they’re always going to remember, “hey that didn’t work out well the first time.” The dream I have is that Agentforce answers more questions, more quickly. Success with Agentforce is deflecting the questions that our customers have, so fewer things get escalated to a human, the diners are getting their questions answered quickly, and we’re able to take care of it without a human resource.